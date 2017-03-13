MN Liquor Store Owner Facing Citations for Opening Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The City of Minneapolis says the store owner who got a jump start on Sunday liquor sales faces thousands of dollars in fines.

Minnesota’s new law allowing Sunday liquor sales doesn’t take effect until July. But, that didn’t stop Jim Surdyk (SUR’-dihk) from ringing up those purchases Sunday at his liquor and cheese story in northeast Minneapolis.

The city issues a statement saying it would issue $3,500 in citations against Surdyk’s. The city said officials will also pursue sanctions against the off-sale liquor license held by Surdyk’s “based on the owner’s clear disregard of the law.”

Until last week, Minnesota was one of just 12 states that still banned liquor stores from opening on Sundays.