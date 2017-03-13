From Online to In Store: Local Boutique Continuing to Grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The demand for online shopping is continuing to grow, but experts say with that comes the closing of retail stores.

Department chain Gordmans is the latest to announce massive closings. We found out why brick and mortar stores are finding it hard to compete with the web.

When you first walk into Filly Flair Boutique, you might notice how expensive the store looks, but Director of Business Development, Courtney VanderPol says it’s the high-end atmosphere with affordable pricing and constantly changing inventory that keeps customers coming back.

“We get over 100 new styles in every single week and I think that separates us maybe from your typical department store. Possibly because every couple weeks the store looks completely different, “says VanderPol.

But the company also has a large online presence. At a time where experts say retail department stores are losing customers to online shopping, the boutique says the opposite is happening to them.

“Filly Flair started as an online store and maybe that’s a big part of our success, that we already have created that loyalty from our online customers throughout the United States, “says VanderPol.

It’s that solid customer base that allowed for the opening of an actual store in Sioux Falls back in June. As far as the expansion of the company, the owner is taking things one day at a time.

“We are focusing on growing our Sioux Falls, store and the loyalty of our customers here in the surrounding cities of Sioux Falls. And then continuing to grow our online business and then we will see where the future leads us, “says VanderPol.

Gordmans is the fourth retail store to go out of business this year in Sioux Falls. Vanity, the Limited and Wet Seal recently closed as well.