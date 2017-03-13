Paul Simon Coming To Sioux Falls

Photo courtesy of NBC

(SIOUX FALLS, S.D.) – Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. to see music legend Paul Simon in concert at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, June 18, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $89.50 and $59.50 and are available here, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

During his distinguished career Paul Simon has been the recipient of many honors and awards including 12 Grammy Awards, three of which (“Bridge Over Troubled Water”, “Still Crazy After All These Years” and “Graceland”) were albums of the year. In 2003 he was given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as half of the duo Simon and Garfunkel. He is a member of The Songwriters Hall of Fame, a recipient of their Johnny Mercer Award and is in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Simon and Garfunkel and as a solo artist. His song “Mrs. Robinson” from the motion picture “The Graduate” was named in the top ten of The American Film Institute’s 100 Years 100 Songs.