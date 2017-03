“S.D. Miss Amazing” Taking Pageant Applications

Sioux Falls: April 1-2

SIOUX FALLS – A national project to remind women and girls with disabilities just how amazing they are takes place next month in Sioux Falls.

Becca and Kendra of “South Dakota Miss Amazing” join us today to tell us about next month’s pageant.

APPLY HERE: http://sd.missamazing.org/participate/