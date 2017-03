SDSU Excited For Big Dance

Jacks to face top seed Gonzaga

The SDSU men knew they would face a big challenge when they won the Summit League and qualified for the NCAA Tournament. And 18-16 record meant either a 15-seed or most likely a 16-seed which is what they were award Sunday and a first round game in Salt Lake City against Gonzaga. Regardless of who they would play, Mike Daum, Michael Orris and their teammates are excited to get this chance to play on the biggest stage.