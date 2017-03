Secretary Of State Krebs Announces Bid For U.S. House Of Representatives

South Dakota’s Secretary of State Shantel Krebs has announced her bid for South Dakota’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Before she was sworn in as Secretary of State in 2015, Krebs represented the 10th District of the South Dakota Legislature from 2005 to 2014.

Rep. Kristi Noem announced in November that she would not seek another term but instead is running to be South Dakota’s first female Governor.