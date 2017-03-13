Seth Gross Finds Redemption & Renewal At South Dakota State

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. — One moment is all Seth Gross looks for on the wrestling mat.

“He’s funky! He can scramble! He’s awesome though, it’s great. He brings a lot of energy to the room.” SDSU Junior Wrestler David Kocer says.

“When you see how he wrestles I’d feel like I could really run through this guy. Then when you grab him it’s a whole different feel.” SDSU Head Wrestling Coach Chris Bono says.

And when he gets it, Seth doesn’t waste it.

“Knowing that the team needs something, I mean, it really pushes me to go out there and go even harder and look for that.” SDSU Sophomore Wrestler Seth Gross says.

Perhaps because he learned how how important one moment can be.

“You can lose that opportunity so you just kind of have to be thankful every day for what you have.” Seth says.

In 2015, Seth was a star recruit in his redshirt season at the University of Iowa when a night of celebration on March 18th went awry.

“It was a couple days after my birthday, me and a handful of other guys on the wrestling team went out and drank and we got a little intoxicated. Ended up doing some stupid stuff. We went into people’s unlocked cars and were taking things from it.” Gross says.

Iowa dismissed Gross, and his career was at a crossroads.

“I put myself out there as a strong Christian and I try to stay away from stuff like that. And it was hard after that.” Seth says.

One which SDSU coach Chris Bono was willing to meet him at.

“He basically looked at me right in the eye and said it will never happen again. I made a mistake, and he owned up to it, he didn’t try to hide it. And I tell you, in today’s day and age, when a kid messes up, this 18 to 23 year old group, it’s everybodies fault but their own. And that meant a lot to me.” Bono says.

Gross is making good on his second chance, going 30-1 this year and winning the Big 12 championship at 133 pounds.

“Just knowing that somebody gave me the second chance, an opportunity to do this, I don’t want to let nobody down.” Gross says.

All these moments have led Seth to a moment he’s always dreamed of.

“After all the ups and downs through my career it’d be amazing. I’m just ready to get after it.” Gross says.

A national Championship.