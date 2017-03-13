Sioux Falls Snow Alert Update

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Monday, March 13, 2017. Starting at 8 a.m. all vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until all lanes have been plowed or until 5 p.m., whichever is earlier. After 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin on Monday, March 13, 2017. Starting at 8 p.m. all vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until all lanes have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. After 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Check the city’s website for the latest.