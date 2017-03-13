Snow Totals From March 11th/12th

The two systems that brought the KDLT area each a round of snow have finally pushed off towards the southeast (the latest system expected to turn into a Nor’Easter by later this week) and now we are left to shovel out the snow that was dumped this past weekend. If you don’t see your city or town, that’s because we haven’t gotten a snow report from there but that can change! Just take a ruler, head outside and measure the snow at least 3 times in different areas to get an average of the snow that fell. Once you get the average, send the amount to weather@kdlt.com, our Facebook page or Twitter page and we’ll pass it on to the appropriate National Weather Service office for their records too.

10.5″ – 4 N Currie

10.0″ – 3 E Watertown

10.0″ – 1 S Watertown

9.5″ – Edgerton

9.1″ – 3 ESE Aberdeen

9.0″ – Aberdeen

9.0″ – Columbia

9.0″ – 5 NW Lake Cochrane Recreation Area

8.5″ – Marshall

8.3″ – Avoca

8.0″ – Hayti

8.0″ – Watertown

8.0″ – Windom

8.0″ – Aurora

8.0″ – Webster

8.0″ – Mansfield

8.0″ – Lake Benton

8.0″ – Brookings

8.0″ – 3 ESE Watertown

8.0″ – Clark

8.0″ – Ipswich

7.5″ – 4 N Currie

7.0″ – 5 NNW Chelsea

7.0″ – 1 S Chelsea

7.0″ – Westbrook

7.0″ – Colman

6.8″ – 7 N Colman

6.5″ – 8 SSW Mina

6.5″ – Aurora

6.3″ – 3 ESE Aberdeen

6.2″ – Flandreau

6.0″ – Redfield

6.0″ – Turton

5.0″ – Milbank

6.0″ – 4 ESE Eureka

6.0″ – Turton

6.0″ – Milbank

6.0″ – Leola

6.0″ – Bowdle

6.0″ – Lake Benton

6.0″ – Marshall

6.0″ – Iroquois

6.0″ – Brookings

6.0″ – Milbank

6.0″ – 1 SE Tea

5.7″ – 3 ESE Watertown

5.5″ – Mina

5.5″ – Clear Lake

5.3″ – 3 W Sisseton

5.3″ – Windom

5.0″ – Chelsea

5.0″ – Sioux Center

5.0″ – Sioux Falls

5.0″ – Colman

5.0″ – Clark

5.0″ – Summit

5.0″ – 1 SE Tea

5.0″ – 4 ESE Herreid

5.0″ – Langford

4.7″ – 3 ESE Aberdeen

4.5″ – Cresbard

4.5″ – 2 NE Faulkton

4.5″ – Timber Lake

4.5″ – Andover

4.5″ – 4 N Currie

4.4″ – Huron

4.3″ – 4 W Summit

4.3″ – 3 W Summit

4.3″ – 3 W Sisseton

4.3″ – 3 ENE Sioux Falls

4.2″ – 3 SSE Sioux Falls

4.0″ – 1 S Ipswich

4.0″ – Salem

4.0″ – Pipestone

4.0″ – Marshall

4.0″ – 3 N Sioux Falls

4.0″ – Sutherland

3.7″ – Webster

3.5″ – 3 ENE Greenway

3.5″ – 2 E Mina

3.5 – 2 SSE North Sioux City

3.2″ – Timber Lake

3.0″ – 5 SW Langford

3.0″ – Langford

3.0″ – Hospers

3.0″ – 4 ESE Herreid

3.0″ – 11 SE Eureka

3.0″ – Java

3.0″ – Clear Lake

3.0″ – Sisseton

3.0″ – 4 E Sioux Rapids

2.5″ – 8 WNW Gann Valley

2.5″ – 17 N Holabird

2.3″ – Rock Valley

2.2″ – Gettysburg

2.0″ – 3 SSE Sioux Falls

1.8″ – Mobridge

1.5″ – 1 SE Fort Pierre

1.5″ – 9 NNE Vivian

1.2″ – Doland

1.2″ – Chamberlain

1.2″ – 3 SSE Sioux Falls

1.0″ – Westport

1.0″ – Roscoe

1.0″ – Turton

1.0″ – 1 S Pierre

1.0″ – Sisseton

1.0″ – Merrill