Snow Totals: March 12 & 13th

The Latest Snow Reports from Sunday and Monday!

March is generally the snowiest month of the year for most of us and through 12 days that has proved to be true! The snow has now moved out and the clean up across the area is already underway. Some spots that saw a significant amount of snowfall with places reporting double digit totals~ This is the most recent list of totals we have as of 4:15pm CST, Monday March 13.

If you don’t see your city/town, that is because no one has sent in a report to us or the National Weather Service. Grab a ruler/yard stick and head outside. Make sure you measure on a flat surface and measure at least 3 to 4 spots and average the totals. Send it into us on Facebook or Twitter, also by email with weather@kdlt.com, and we will pass it along to the Weather Service!

12.0” – Currie, MN

11.0” – Lynd, MN

10.0” – Watertown

10.0” – Westbrook, MN

10.0” – Marshall, MN

9.5” – Edgerton, MN

9.3” – Hayti

9.1” – Aberdeen

9.0” – Columbia

9.0” – Lake Cochrane Rec

8.3” – Avoca

8.0” – Aurora

8.0” – Brookings

8.0” – Clark

8.0” – Ipswich

8.0” – Mansfield

8.0” – Webster

8.0” – Westport

8.0” – Superior, IA

8.0” – Lake Benton, MN

8.0” – Windom, MN

7.5” – Lake Park, IA

7.5” – Sutherland, IA

7.1” – Roscoe

7.0” – Chelsea

6.8” – Colman

6.8” – Flandreau

6.5” – Claremont

6.5” – Mina

6.5” – Summit

6.5” – Sheldon, IA

6.5” – Sibley, IA

6.5” – Spencer, IA

6.0” – Bowdle

6.0” – Iroquois

6.0” – Langford

6.0” – Leola

6.0” – Milbank

6.0” – Mcintosh

6.0” – Redfield

6.0” – Tea

6.0” – Turton

6.0” – Orange City, IA

5.8” – Chester

5.8” – Doland

5.7” – Huron

5.5” – Bruce

5.5” – Clear Lake

5.5” – New Effington

5.5” – Peterson, IA

5.2” – Rosa Parks Elementary

5.1” – Willow Ridge Park

5.0” – Herreid

5.0” – Sioux Falls; 6th & Minnesota

5.0” – Lester, IA

5.0” – Sioux Center, IA

4.8” – Sioux Falls Airport

4.8” – Sioux Falls; Sycamore & 16th

4.5” – Andover

4.5” – Cresbard

4.5” – Faulkton

4.5” – Timber Lake

4.3” – Browns Valley, MN

4.2” – Howard

4.0” – Miller

4.0” – Roy Lake State Park

4.0” – Pollock

4.0” – Salem

4.0” – Wall Lake

4.0” – Arthur, IA

4.0” – Pipestone, MN

3.8” – Dakota Dunes

3.7” – Greenway

3.5” – Artas

3.4” – Pierre

3.4” – Sisseton

3.2” – Sioux City, IA – KTIV

3.0” – Eureka

3.0” – Gann Valley

3.0” – Java

3.0” – Hospers, IA

2.8” – Mobridge

2.5” – Holabird

2.5” – Cherokee, IA

2.5” – Sergeant Bluff, IA

2.4” – Sioux City Airport

2.3” – Rock Valley, IA

2.2” – Gettysburg

2.2” – Mitchell

2.0” – Alexandria

2.0” – White Lake

1.5” – Burke

1.5” – Fort Pierre

1.5” – Vivian

1.2” – Chamberlain

1.0” – Pukwana

1.0” – Merrill, IA

1.0” – Emerson, NE

0.5” – Tyndall

