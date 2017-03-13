Suspect In Fatal Crash That Killed 15-Year-Old Arraigned On Felony Charges

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS – Prosecutors say a Sioux Falls man involved in a car crash that killed a 15-year-old boy was arraigned in court today.

26-year-old Anthony Moran is facing charges of felony accessory and having knowledge of a felony. Police say he was a passenger in the truck that intentionally crashed into a car in western Sioux Falls on February 22nd, killing 15-year-old Kareem Cisse.

Police say the incident stemmed from a dispute over a drug deal.

The driver of the truck, 16-year-old Alexander Lingor is expected to be in court tomorrow for murder charges.

