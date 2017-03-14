Gregory Co. Man Sentenced For Meth And Sexual Contact With A Minor

PIERRE – Attorney General Marty Jackley and Gregory County States Attorney Amy Bartling announced that Donald Kevin Story, 52, Dallas, was sentenced yesterday by Sixth Circuit Court Judge Brown to 25 years in the State Penitentiary.

“This is tragic reminder of how meth is driving violent crime in our communities,” said Jackley. “Combining the meth distribution with sexual crimes to a minor, and its impact to a young victim justified such a significant sentence.”

Story was sentenced to 10 years on one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, methamphetamine and 15 years on one count of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16, with both counts to be served consecutively for a total of 25 years.

Story was indicted in May 2016 on various counts of distributing methamphetamine to minors and sexual contact with minors. He pled guilty to counts 1 and 2 in January 2017. The various crimes were alleged to have occurred in Gregory County at the defendant’s residence in Dallas between February 1, 2016 and May 2016.