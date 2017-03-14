Teen Arrested In Fatal Crash Will Initially Be Tried As Adult On 15 Charges

SIOUX FALLS – The teenager charged with murder following a hit and run crash in Sioux Falls appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Sixteen-year-old Alexander Lingor has been arraigned for a second time after being formally indicted by a grand jury.

Lingor is facing 15 different charges including 2nd degree murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault. Because of the severity of the charges, he is initially being charged as an adult. Judge Brad Zell, who is residing over the case, says Lingor can file a motion to have his case transferred to juvenile court.

Police say Lingor was driving a pickup truck that ran a sedan off the road following a drug rip in late February. They say the sedan then hit a tree near 24th Street and Western Avenue. Fifteen-year-old Kareem Cisse, a passenger in the sedan, was killed in the crash. Police say Lingor and two other passengers fled the scene, but were later arrested. The driver of the sedan is also facing charges.

A few of Cisse’s family members were present in the courtroom Tuesday. One of them held a cross, with a band around it, that read ‘REMEMBER’. Across the courtroom sat Lingor’s mother. Vicki and Joseph Lingor are facing charges in relation to trying to cover up the crash.

Lingor is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on a $1 million bond. His attorney waived his bond argument for another day. As of right now, his trial is scheduled for June 12.