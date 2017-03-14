App Of The Week: Otto Radio

Tech Tango Today

If you listen to the radio but would like to hear consecutive news and podcasts topics that are related to your personal interest try the Otto Radio app. Unlike traditional radio, the app automatically curates top podcasts and audio news based on your personal interests.

Set your interests for categories such as business, arts, or science. Let the app know your content preferences for mornings, evenings & weekends. Set your length of listening time.

The company has even announced a partnership with Uber that sets the podcasts to match your ride time. The app helps you discover news and podcasts that you care about.

Otto Radio is free app and is available on IOS and Android.

I’m Francie Black. For more great apps, visit techtangotoday.com