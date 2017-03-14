Author Credits South Dakota Roots For His Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting the fastest-growing United Methodist church at age 24 wasn’t something South Dakota native, Adam Weber ever thought was possible. Now 10 years later, he’s releasing his new book, “Talking with God” to share his experiences and help others develop their faith.

Weber says his book is for anyone who is looking to further their faith with prayer. With his book, “Talking with God” he hopes to “meet people where they are, not where they feel like they should be,” especially with younger readers. “Talking with God” comes out in bookstores everywhere on Tuesday, March 21.

Weber credits his strong work ethic to growing up in South Dakota. He says living in the northeast part of the state shaped his character and is partly why he was able to achieve so much at such a young age. Weber says he never actually wanted to lead a church that young, but when a pastor approached him during his last year in college, Weber saw it as an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

In the past 10 years his church, Embrace, has grown to six campuses in two states. Weber says his message every Sunday is “I’m not perfect,” as he tries to create a relaxed atmosphere for his members. He says his wife, Becky also does a lot to keep the church going.

To learn more about Adam Weber’s work and his new book, click here.