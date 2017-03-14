Daugaard: South Dakota Takes On Risk Under GOP Health Plan

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he doesn’t like that House Republicans’ health care plan would require South Dakota to take on more risk under proposed funding changes for the Medicaid program.

But the Republican governor said Tuesday it’s important to get control of the federal deficit. And he says that would be difficult without changing entitlements including Medicaid.

The bill would convert Medicaid coverage from an open-ended federal entitlement to one that operates under a per-capita cap.

Daugaard says some governors are concerned that the overhaul doesn’t give states the extra flexibility needed to live within the budget constraints such a system would impose.

But he says that a patient and state stability fund that states could use for a variety of purposes would offer some upside for South Dakota’s budget.