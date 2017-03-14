Mustangs enjoying the roll into Central Region championship game

MARYVILLE, MO-The Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State have advanced to the Central Region title game against the top team in Division II, the Bearcats of NW Missouri State who own a 31-1 record. But Brad Bigler’s team is 28-5 and has been winning tight games all season long. One more win and they make the Elite 8 in Sioux Falls. Bigler and his players like Ryan Bruggeman have really enjoyed the run they’ve been on, especially when you consider that they did not have a winning record a year ago. The title game is Tuesday night.