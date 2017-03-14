Northeastern Storm Stops Travel at SFA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man who used to live in Sioux Falls is spending another night here before going home to Switzerland. He’s one of the thousands of travelers in the U.S. stranded because of a winter storm in our nation’s northeast.

Terry McDermott was supposed to fly out from Sioux Falls to Chicago this morning, but instead, he’s found himself having to spend an extra night.

“If it stops snowing in Chicago, and out east I hope that my flight will get to Chicago tomorrow and then I can continue home tomorrow evening, “says McDermott.

Terry is not the only one in the situation thousands have faced cancellations as airlines try to battle the northeastern winter storm and since Mother Nature is not something that can be controlled Terry is choosing to control his attitude.

“I’m not frustrated, I’m a bit teed off at the snow, but the airlines can’t do much about it. They have actually been very nice, “says McDermott.

In situations like today, travel agent Lorie Buus, comes in hand.

“We work with what we have and try to make the best out of the situation. So they don’t lose their vacation, “says Buus.

The weather news is never new to Lorie. She says part of her job is to work with the airlines to come up with the best solution for her clients.

“Sometimes if the weather is bad enough they allow them to cancel completely for a refund. It depends on the situation, but typically the airlines will give them an alternative, “says Buus.

As many find themselves waiting in airports, Lorie says the waits can always be adjusted.

“They can maybe do a different rerouting or leave the day prior, get reprotected on the next day flight, “says Buus.

More than 77 hundred flights have been canceled today.