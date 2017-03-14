SDSU And USD To Host WNIT Games Thursday

Jacks and Coyotes will have home games Thursday night

Jackrabbits to host Northern Illinois

BROOKINGS, SD-For the 10th consecutive season, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team will participate in postseason play as the Jackrabbits host Northern Illinois out of the Mid-American Conference Thursday in the first round of the Women’s NIT in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.

“The WNIT will be an exciting challenge for our team. We are incredibly thankful to our administration for helping secure a first-round home game,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Playing an excellent opponent like Northern Illinois will be a great postseason opportunity for our team.”

Thursday’s game marks the Jackrabbits’ fourth appearance in the postseason WNIT. South Dakota State went 2-2 in its first two WNIT Tournament appearances in 2007 and 2008. The Jackrabbits reached the postseason tournament’s quarterfinals in 2007, receiving a bye in the first round, beating Illinois State (61-48) in the second round, Indiana State (60-53) in the third round, but losing to Wyoming (70-59) in the quarterfinals.

In their last WNIT Tournament in 2014, the Jackrabbits reached the semifinals with wins over Butler (78-61), Creighton (62-51), Minnesota (70-62) and Indiana (76-64). The Jackrabbits lost at UTEP, 66-63.

The Jackrabbits, 22-8 overall, secured a berth in the WNIT as an at-large bid after losing in the semifinals of The Summit League Tournament Mar. 6. South Dakota State recorded its 20th 20-win season since the program began in 1966-67 and its sixth consecutive 20-plus win season.

Northern Illinois enters the WNIT with a 21-11 overall record and 12-6 mark in the MAC after losing to Toledo in the championship of the MAC Tournament March Mar. 11.

The winner of Thursday’s game faces the winner of the Colorado vs. UNLV game in the WNIT’s second round. Location and time is yet to be determined.

For all WNIT games held in Frost Arena, season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their regular-season seats. Season ticket holders will have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to purchase their seats. Due to the quick turnaround in the tournament, season ticket holders must purchase the same number of tickets for all WNIT games held in Frost Arena. Additional information will be emailed to season ticket holders. For more information, contact the Jackrabbit Ticket Office at 1-866-GoJacks or 688-5422 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The general public will be able to purchase general admission tickets starting at 11 p.m. on Jackrabbittickets.com. Available reserved tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Reserved admission tickets are $20 and general admission $10. Children’s general admission are $5 for ages 3-years old to 12th grade. SDSU student tickets are free with a valid student ID. Students can enter Frost Arena through the student entrance.

Participating schools at campus sites host the 64-team, single-elimination tournament.

For more WNIT tournament information, click on the links below:

Women’s NIT Home Page .

Coyotes to host North Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D.–The South Dakota women’s basketball team will host North Dakota in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The 64-team bracket was announced late Monday. The winner will face either Iowa or Missouri State in the second round at a date and time to be determined.

As the reigning WNIT Champions, South Dakota (22-8) earned an at-large bid to the tournament after finishing with an 11-5 record in the Summit League. USD is one of three league teams to earn a spot in the WNIT as the league boasted its best RPI (11th) in history at the end of the regular season. The Coyotes are competing in a postseason tournament for the seventh consecutive season with its fourth WNIT appearance in that span. South Dakota is 8-2 all-time in the WNIT.

North Dakota (20-10) earns the Big Sky’s automatic bid to the WNIT after a 15-3 record in conference play. The Fighting Hawks were co-regular season champions with Montana State, who won the Big Sky Tournament last week. North Dakota is making its first appearance in the WNIT after consecutive trips to the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) and a 2014 trip to the NCAA Tournament.

South Dakota and North Dakota meet for the 73rd time in program history and fourth time in consecutive seasons. The two programs were conference foes in the North Central Conference and Great West Conference. Since the Coyotes’ move to the Summit in 2011-12, USD has won two out of three meetings with UND. The two programs will return to conference foes with the Fighting Hawks’ move to the Summit League in 2018-19.