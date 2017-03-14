Smith Excited About The NIT For USD

Coyotes play at Iowa Wednesday in NIT
Mark Ovenden
VERMILLION, SD-The Coyotes of USD are excited about Wednesday night’s game at Iowa in the N-I-T. Craig Smith’s team lost a gut-wrencher to SDSU in the Summit League semifinals after leading for all but 12 seconds of the game. But they have bounced back in practice and the team has a chance to get that much better for next year. They lose only Tyler Flack to graduation so this is a great opportunity to represent the conference against some big boy competition says head coach Craig Smith.

