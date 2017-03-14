Snow Removal Efforts Complete; Sioux Falls Snow Alert Over

SIOUX FALLS – The snow alert declared on Sunday is now complete. Snow removal efforts that were expected to take about 30 hours were completed in approximately 23 hours.

“We have one of the best snow removal teams in the country and they work around the clock each time it snows to ensure a safe commute for our residents and visitors,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works.

Plows entered neighborhoods at about 6 a.m. Monday, and all streets were plowed by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Snow gates were used citywide.

Residents are reminded that they have 48 hours from the end of a weather event to remove snow and ice from sidewalks. If you have questions regarding snow removal or would like to request a plowback in your neighborhood, call the Public Works Street Division at 367-8255.