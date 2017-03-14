Southeast Technical Institute is Doing Bigger and Better Things

SIOUX FALLS, SD -Southeast Technical Institute expanded its automotive programs in the Fall of 2016. The 100,000 square foot expansion included state of the art equipment. Students, instructors, and even people within the automotive industry helped come up with the expansion plans.

Being able to find employable workers has become an increasingly common problem for companies in the Sioux Empire. With the Automotive Industry, it’s no different.

The Co-Owner of Marv’s Body Shop, Evan Kindt, said “Finding technicians that have the training, the school training, like what they would get at Southeast Tech with a Collision degree or WyoTech or name your other certification, its difficult.”

Southeast Technical Institute added all the new bells and whistles. They even added farm equipment as an option for students to learn how to work on. The University says they are hoping that their new expansion will help with the needs within the Automotive Industry.

An Automotive Lab Specialist from Southeast Technical Institute, Terry Proudy, said “A lot of the dealerships in town are expanding and or changing locations and are looking for technicians.” “The demand for us has been pretty high,” said Proudy.

So what do the local repair shops think of the new facility?

Kindt said, “Fantastic for our industry to have that appeal for the kids for the new facilities when they come in. That wow factor. Something to get them interested in the trades.”

But some may argue that the most important part to solving the problem is what’s going to make students interested in the automotive industry? One student seems to be enjoying the new facility.

A first year student at STI, Nathaniel Algood, said “We get a lot of one on one time. They’re always willing to help. I like how we have a lot of space here in our shop.”

Southeast Technical Institute said they’ve seen up to a 30% increase in enrollment in their automotive programs since the new expansion.