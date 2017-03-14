State Lawmakers Restrict Pocketing Leftover Campaign Cash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a bill in part meant to restrict South Dakota politicians from pocketing the money in their campaign accounts.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that campaign funds shouldn’t be rolled into a politician’s personal account.

South Dakota is one of just a few states including neighboring North Dakota where withdrawals are legal. The new South Dakota law goes into effect July 1.

The wide-ranging measure Daugaard signed includes provisions saying that politicians can only use contributions for campaign-related purposes, expenses incident to being a current or former public official or donations to charities or other political campaigns.

Senate Democratic Leader Billie Sutton, who pushed for the law change, has said that political office shouldn’t be used for personal enrichment.