Deer Removed From SE And NE Sioux Falls In Deer Management Project

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls officials say 50 deer were removed from the city by police as part of a recent deer management project.

The removal project ran from January 1st through March 13th, focusing on the southeast and northeast parts of the city.

The city says the decision to harvest deer is part of a long-term deer management plan, and will be evaluated on a early basis.

The city says a lower deer population keeps the herd healthier and helps manage the food supply. Rising car collisions with deer have also been a concern.

More than 1,500 lbs. of deer meat harvested through the project was donated to the needy through a partnership with sportsmen against hunger.