Expired License Plate Tags Lead To Drug & Firearm Arrests

Man Facing Charges For Urinating In Police Invterview Room
Adel Toay
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS– Expired license plate tags led to the arrest of 3 Sioux Falls men last night, when police found illegal drugs and firearms inside their car. One man faces additional charges for urinating in a police interview room.

Police pulled over a vehicle with expired tags in the 1300 block of east 6th street around 7:30 last night. During the traffic stop officers discovered a BB gun, meth and marijuana in the car, as well as a long gun with an illegally shortened barrel and a scratched out serial number.

The cars driver, 36-year-old Jack Potts and 23-year-old Sheldon Cortez face multiple firearm and drug charges.

Police say the other passenger, 40-year-old Christopher Romero was brought in for questioning and ended up with an additional intentional damage to property charge after urinating in the police station’s interview room.

Related Post

Sioux Empire Safety Village Hosts “Cakes And...
Caille Branch Library Grand Reopening And Ribbon C...
Support Children’s Miracle Network With IHOP...
Sioux Falls Proclaims Friday “Louie Anderson Day”...

You Might Also Like