Expired License Plate Tags Lead To Drug & Firearm Arrests

SIOUX FALLS– Expired license plate tags led to the arrest of 3 Sioux Falls men last night, when police found illegal drugs and firearms inside their car. One man faces additional charges for urinating in a police interview room.

Police pulled over a vehicle with expired tags in the 1300 block of east 6th street around 7:30 last night. During the traffic stop officers discovered a BB gun, meth and marijuana in the car, as well as a long gun with an illegally shortened barrel and a scratched out serial number.

The cars driver, 36-year-old Jack Potts and 23-year-old Sheldon Cortez face multiple firearm and drug charges.

Police say the other passenger, 40-year-old Christopher Romero was brought in for questioning and ended up with an additional intentional damage to property charge after urinating in the police station’s interview room.