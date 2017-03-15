KDLT Travels With Jackrabbits On NCAA Journey

The SDSU men's basketball team gears up for fourth NCAA Tournament appearance

The South Dakota State men have their work cut out for them. The Jacks face top-seeded Gonzaga Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The team landed in Salt Lake City, Utah Tuesday afternoon along with KDLT Sports Director Mark Ovenden & Chief Photographer Adam Huntimer. Mark spoke with the school’s athletic director Justin Sell and player Ian Thiesen about the excitement and expectations leading up to the tournament. Check out their interviews below: