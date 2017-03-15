Man Sentenced To 210 Years In Prison In SD Double Homicide

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – A man from western South Dakota likely will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend and his roommate.

Thirty-three-year-old Berton Toavs was sentenced Wednesday to 210 years in prison.

Toavs pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting deaths of Eliza Edgins and Nathan Gann at Toavs’ home in Faith last April. The Rapid City Journal reports the offense was punishable by up to life in prison.

Toavs received 110 years for Edgins’ death and 100 years for Gann’s death, to be served back-to-back. Toavs will be eligible for parole only after serving 120 years, effectively making it a life sentence.

Toavs said he got angry with Edgins after she said she intended to leave the state with Gann that day.