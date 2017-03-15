On The Road With The Jacks

KDLT's Mark Ovenden Travels With The SDSU Jacks For Their Matchup With Gonzaga

There is no question, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who come to the former Delta Center in Salt Lake City to play Gonzaga on Thursday, are a heavy underdog.

They’re a sixteen seed against a number one seed. Nobody thinks they can win.

At midseason, however, something clicked and the Jacks are relaxed and confident

“We’re playing well as a team, playing our best basketball. We’re a good group and I feel like we can come to this tournament and shock some people,” said Sophomore Guard Chris Howell.

Assistant Coach Rob Klinkefus has been there for all four of the Jackrabbits NCAA appearances.

“The previous success of our program played a big role in this year. TJ was just able to keep our guys plugging along, plugging along, plugging along, and he did an unbelievable job of just keeping our guys together and staying focused and one game at a time. Then eventually, we thought we could bring it together and here we are,” said Klinkefus.

A 16 seed has never defeated a number one seed in the history of the tournament.

Could the Jacks be the first?

“It’d be awesome. We’ve been talking about as a team you know if we did this, we’d definitely get an ESPN 30 for 30 done on us, that’d be really fun. Then, if we make the Final Four, we might get a Disney movie. I’ve gone through this and I would like my life a lot better if we win this game. We’re going to try and do that for us,” said Junior Forward Ian Theisen.