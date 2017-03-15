Put Your Best Fork Forward

Health tips to help seniors and their family caregivers make better food choices and create a healthy eating style.

March is national nutrition month and Tony Mau from “Right at Home,” made a visit to the KDLT Kitchen to share health tips for seniors and their family caregivers to make better food choices and create a healthy eating style.

Changing your diet for the better doesn’t have to be a drastic overhaul. Instead of an unhealthy snack, grab a handful of almonds or eat an apple. Be a smart shopper and add more fish and chicken to your diet. Following these tips can ensure you put your ‘best fork forward’ this month.

Tony Mau with Right at Home can be reached at 605-275-0070