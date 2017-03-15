S.F. Man Urinates in Police Interview Room After Arrest On Gun, Drug Charges

Expired license plate tags led to the arrest of three Sioux Falls men Tuesday evening.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the 1300 block of East 6th Street in Sioux Falls around 4 p.m. when they noticed its license plate tags were expired. During the traffic stop, officers discovered a sawed-off rifle, a BB gun, meth and marijuana in the car. Police say the serial number on the rifle had been scratched off.

The driver, Jack Potts, 36, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and open container in a motor vehicle, as well as having expired license plates.

In addition to drug charges, passenger Sheldon Cortez, 23, was also arrested for false impersonation and for other outstanding warrants.

The second passenger, Christopher Romero, 40, faces several drug and weapons charges, including possession of a firearm by a former violent offender. Police say Romero was brought in for questioning and began urinating in the police station’s interview room.

A charge for intentional damage to property was added on.