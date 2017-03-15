USD Prepares For NIT Journey

Face The Iowa Hawkeyes Wednesday Night At 8 P.M.

The University of South Dakota Coyotes Men’s basketball team’s journey into the NIT tips off Wednesday night.

They’ll take on the Iowa Hawkeyes down in Iowa City.

If history proves true, that’s not a good sign for the Coyotoes.

USD men’s basketball team has never beaten the Hawkeyes.

Iowa sits a perfect 11-0 all-time.

However, they’ve only played one of those eleven meetings since 1965.

After their summit league semi loss to the jacks, head coach Craig Smith isn’t worried about an NIT tourney let down.

“Lose a close game at South Dakota State, how do we respond? We go into Denver and win. Lose a tough game to North Dakota State by one, how do we respond, we beat Fort Wayne the next game. This team has always responded in a great way,” said Smith.

Tip-off has been changed to 8 pm Wednesday due to blizzard conditions in the northeast.

Since the game is on ESPN2, there were concerns about their ability to broadcast the game.