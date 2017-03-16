Businesses and Residents Prepare For Louise Avenue Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Businesses and residents in Sioux Falls are preparing for an eight-month-long construction project.

Next week, crews will start the process of adding another lane to Louise Avenue from 41st to 49th street and fixing the pavement.

However, patience will be key for everyone going through the changes.

On Monday, drivers will see more construction workers as the Louise Avenue widening project begins.

They won’t be the only ones dealing with the traffic backups businesses near the intersection are also preparing, but some are focusing on the good of the project.

“For a little while it will be a pain, but in the long run, it’s going to be a big benefit for us. Just because the flow of traffic when our customers leave is going to be so much better after it’s all done, “says Ron Winer Manager of Fast Auto Wash.

Fast Auto Wash has been on 43rd street since the 19-80s and although the project might slow things down. They are coming up with ways to help customers maneuver through the construction.

“If everybody uses Kelly Avenue; to come over on to 43rd and then exit the same way. Louise won’t even affect them that way, “says Winer.

But for tenants living in Woodlake Apartments, getting out of their driveway might be hard. The apartment complex is located at the intersection of 49th and Louise.

“Patience I think is going to be the key, “says Property Manager Mary Eide,

Eide is educating residents.

“We have had a few residents come in, who are concerned with getting in and out of the property so they can get to their homes, “says Eide.

Eide met with the city and has placed information regarding the construction in each building.

“So if they have to close 49th streets driveway then we will always have access to Louise and once they close off the Louise driveway, we will always have access to 49th street, “says Eide.

Although the property has seen its fair share of construction over the years, this one doesn’t compare.

“It’s going to be new for us, but I have a lot of confidence in the city. They have it planned out very well so that traffic will be able to follow without too much inconvenience, “says Eide.

Thursday on KDLT News, we will be explaining some of the different routes drivers can use.