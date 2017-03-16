Coyotes Season Ends In Iowa City

USD Men's Basketball Falls In First Round Of NIT To Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, IA- The University of South Dakota Coyotes (22-12) saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-14).

Iowa defeated the Coyotes, 87-75, in the first round of the Men’s NIT.

Guard Matt Mooney led all players with 23 points while also grabbing five rebounds and adding five assists.

Forward Tyler Flack finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

Iowa Guard Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 20 points while also snagging six boards.

The Hawkeyes had three other players score more than fifteen points.