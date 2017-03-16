Ex-Rapid City Mental Hospital Workers Claim Unsafe Setting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Multiple former employees of a Rapid City mental hospital have filed federal complaints saying the facility was an unsafe work environment.

The Rapid City Journal reports the ex-employees of Regional Behavioral Health Center allege in their complaints to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that the hospital’s procedures and faculties made the center a dangerous place for employees to work.

Some of the complaints included employee abuse by patients, hospital overcapacity and unjust treatment toward patients.

Investigator Eric Brooks could not speak directly on the issue but says an on-site inspection took place in October. Hospital Chief Operating Officer Paulette Davidson says that Regional Health is taking the administration’s inspection of the facility “very seriously” and has been working with Brooks to make safety changes.