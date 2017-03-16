Four Witnesses Testify on First Day of Lucky Lady Murder Trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The murder trial of Jared Jerome Stone began in Minnehaha County Court Wednesday.

Stone is accused of shooting and killing Baptiste White Eyes outside of the Lucky Lady casino last April.

Four witnesses took the stand to testify, including an eye witness to the shooting, an employee of the casino, and the first responding Sioux Falls police officer.

The employee of the casino says the shooting was captured on Lucky Lady’s surveillance cameras.

Stone is charged with first degree murder and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole