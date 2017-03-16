GearUP Embezzlement Defendants Appear in Court for Motion Hearing

LAKE ANDES, S.D.- An embezzlement case involving the Gear Up educational program continued Wednesday.

A judge is determining what evidence will be used in future trials, after $5 million disappeared from the program that was run by Mid-Central Educational Cooperative.

The three people facing charges in the investigation: Stephanie Hubers, Stacy Phelps and Dan Guericke.

The majority of Wednesday’s nine-hour-long motion hearing dealt with Stephanie Hubers.

Hubers is facing multiple felony charges including grand theft for allegedly receiving more than $50,000 from the American Indian Institute for Innovation while she was an employee at Mid-Central Educational Cooperative.

The state believes Hubers knew the money was stolen by her boss at the time, Scott Westerhuis.

However, her attorney argued Hubers never lied on behalf of Westerhuis. The attorney brought up two other Mid-Central employees who admitted they received money from AIII. One received an extra $500 a month and the other $1,200.

The two said Westerhuis told them where the money was coming from, and they never questioned it because they were “too scared.”

Hubers’ attorney also showed evidence that both the Mid-Central auditor and board chairman knew that AIII was behind on thousands of dollars worth of payments to Mid-Central each year – but accepted Westerhuis’ response to them that the nonprofit was just behind on funds.

However, the Attorney General presented a document that claims Hubers was keeping track of all the expenses AIII owed to Mid-Central herself.

“When documents surface they tell a story. Certainly the defense story is different than the states story at this point and that’s part of the role of the judge to separate out what evidence is relevant and what evidence the jury should ultimately here.”

A DCI special agent testified saying there were multiple instances where Mid Central’s end of the month balance did not equal the following beginning of the month balance until Hubers and the Westerhuis’ starting adding a line for AIII payroll funds.

The Attorney General says he has three more witnesses that will take the stand Thursday. Court resumes at 9 a.m.

Neither Phelps’ or Guericke’s attorneys will introduce any witnesses.

The two face charges of falsification of evidence and conspiracy to offer forged or fraudulent evidence.