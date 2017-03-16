Gov. Dennis Daugaard Signs Anti-Meth Legislation Into Law

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed into law two bills meant to fight growing methamphetamine use in South Dakota.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that the bills will help stop meth from entering the state, keep people from using it and help those who are addicted become sober.

One measure from the Department of Social Services appropriates more than $600,000 in funding to expand intensive meth treatment services. The other bill increases sanctions if people on probation or parole use drugs, boosts incentives for offenders to complete drug treatment and focuses supervision resources on high-risk offenders.

A work group that included the attorney general, judges, lawmakers and authorities proposed the plan.