Jacks Fans Hold On To Upset Dreams

Fans Cheer On Jacks In Salt Lake City From Home

BROOKINGS, S.D.– The day at Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill started with the unknown.

Some fans, like Matt Einsbahr came into today with the dream of anything is possible.

“Hey, it’s why they play the game, by golly. You never know how these things will go,” said Einsbahr.

Other fans, such as John Duffy, had their doubts.

“It probably won’t be us but you never know. It should happen, it will happen eventually,” said Duffy.

Coming into the tournament, 16 seeds are 0-128 all-time versus number one seeds.

March Madness brings brackets to offices and homes around the country.

Did anyone give the Jacks any love?

“Not as much as I probably should’ve,” said Duffy.

“I picked them to beat Gonzaga. Now again, I know the odds on that and it’ll probably cost me winning anything is the bracket, assuming I do well everywhere else. But you’ve got to pick your team, I mean, that’s just that!” said Einsbahr.

“In one of them, I gave SDSU two wins actually, I did, I really did. The rest of them, I was kind of realistic there, I guess,” said Chris Luze.

In the end, Gonzaga topped the Jacks, 66-46.

That doesn’t ruin the spirit for DeBates.

“I’m still very proud of the Jackrabbits. They looked great the first half and the second half, they were just too much for them but they did a great job. We’ll be back and I think we can do it. It’s just a matter of time,” said DeBates.

Einsbahr said even though it was almost expected, it was still sad to see them fall.

“I fully expected them to come out and play well and they did. Just couldn’t keep up the pace the entire way. Heck of an end of the year for them, proud of them all the way,” said Einsbahr.

All is not lost for Jackrabbit basketball fans.

The Jacks women’s squad starts their WNIT journey at Frost Arena Thursday night.

It’s also not over for Coyote fans.

The USD Women’s basketball team starts their WNIT title defense Thursday night.