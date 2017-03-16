L Couture Fashion Show Preview

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Models are set to hit the runway on March 31 for the fourth annual L Couture Fashion Show at the Icon in Sioux Falls. The show will feature designs from JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme and Big Nickel Boutique, with all proceeds going toward Sanford Children’s Hospital and Cure Kids Cancer.

Lori Dykstra, the organizer of the event, is especially dedicated to the cause after losing her son, Jakob to a rare form of brain cancer in 2003. She set up an endowment in 2004 to raise funds for other children in the community with cancer, as well as local research for children’s cancer. The money raised at the show will be used to cover expenses not covered by insurance such as meals, lodging, pediatric wheelchairs and wigs, among other expenses inflicted on the families of cancer patients.

Organizers of this year’s L Couture Fashion Show have set a goal of raising $30,000. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $60 for VIP, which can be purchased here. There will also be live music and an after party following the fashion show. Some models from the show stopped by KDLT News Today to give a preview of some of the looks that will be featured at the fashion show.

To see some of the looks and learn more about the L Couture Fashion Show, watch the video above or click here.