Looking To Buy A Home? Experts Say Do It Sooner Than Later

Mortgage Interest Rates On The Rise

An improving economy means the cost of borrowing is going up. For the second time in three months, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates. The hike affects those hoping to pay off their credit cards and people who want to buy a car. But the biggest impact is on those looking for a new home.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications jumped more than 3 percent last week compared to the week before. That’s because interest rates are on the rise.

“They want to make sure they’re getting the best deal,” said Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union Mortgage Originator James Nytroe.

Since the election, Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union has seen about a three-quarter of a percent increase.

“We’re hovering around the 4.25% right now on a 30-year (fixed rate) term,” said Nytroe.

They say if you’re looking to purchase a $200,000 home, with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, it’s costing an additional $60 a month.

“Four to five months ago, you might have paid $926 a month, but with the recent increase in rates, you’re gunna pay about $984 a month,” said Nytroe.

But even after the recent increase that isn’t stopping people from coming through the door.

“Sioux Falls is growing, so there’s still going to be people out there willing to go out there and purchase a home even though the rates have increased slightly recently,” Nytroe said. Even though we were spoiled in the recent years, with rates in the 3’s, if you compare it historically, rates are still pretty low.”

Still, they recommend those wanting to buy a home to do so sooner than later as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates two more times this year.

While interest rates are on the rise, experts don’t expect those rates to increase dramatically. They don’t expect them to increase higher than 4.3 percent on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.