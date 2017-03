NCAA TOURNAMENT: Otzelberger Proud Of His Jackrabbits In Defeat

SDSU Coach Reacts To Their 66-46 Loss To Gonzaga

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — South Dakota State pushed Gonzaga most of the game before the Bulldogs pulled away to defeat the Jackrabbits 66-46 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for Mark Ovenden’s 5 PM recap and reaction from SDSU Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger.

-NOTE: DUE TO NCAA BROADCAST RESTRICTIONS WE CAN NOT SHOW ANY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE GAME