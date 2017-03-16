Pita Pit Offers Healthy Food Alternatives

Looking for a healthy food choice while on the go? Pita Pit is right up your alley.

Tom and Annette Cruse, owners of all three Pita Pit locations in the Sioux Falls area, stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to share healthier and more flavorful alternatives to traditional fast food.

“It’s more of a flatbread,” Pita Pit owner Tom Cruse said, “You won’t be stuffed with the thick bread. We stuff it with 90 percent ingredients and only 10 percent of the bread which reduces a lot of the carb intake.”

The company was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1995, as a healthy fast food alternative. Tom and Annette Cruse started the Sioux Falls Pita Pit franchise in 2008.

Pita Pit continues to be one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurant franchises in the country. Offering a healthier and more flavorful alternative to traditional fast-food through its signature grilled taste. Pita Pit’s made-to-order pitas feature a customizable mix of the freshest grilled meats, vegetables, cheeses and zesty sauces all flavorfully packed into a delicious soft pita.

Do you have a mob of mouths to feed? Order a crowd pleaser and Pita Pit will deliver it. They also cater for events whether that be a March Madness basketball party, a fundraiser or office get together.

To place and order or to check out the menu, visit www.pitapitusa.com.

Pita Pit has three locations in Sioux Falls at 2401 East 10th Street, 925 South Minnesota Avenue and 2312 West 69th.