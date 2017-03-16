Reconstruction Of Louise Avenue To Begin Next Week

SIOUX FALLS – The reconstruction of South Louise Avenue is the flagship street construction project for 2017. Work in the parking lot areas adjacent to the street began this week, and traffic will be impacted when lane closures begin on Monday, March 20, 2017.

South Louise Avenue will be reconstructed from West 41st Street to West 49th Street, including the intersection of 49th Street and Louise Avenue. The current five-lane street will be widened to six lanes and include a median with left-turn lanes at select intersections throughout the corridor. The project also will include adaptive traffic signals to help with traffic flow, new LED streetlights to increase safety, and underground infrastructure including storm drainage with increased capacity.

“Smoother roads are ahead for west-side Sioux Falls drivers. This is an exciting project, but it will create some delays for traffic near the Empire Mall this summer. It will be worth it in the long run, and we thank you in advance for your patience,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works.

Each day 26,000 vehicles travel on South Louise Avenue, making it one of the busiest stretches of street in the state. More than 39,000 vehicles a day travel through the intersection of 49th Street and Louise Avenue. Financial incentives have been written into the contract to encourage the project to be completed as soon as possible.

One southbound lane and one northbound lane of Louise Avenue will remain open throughout the project to help keep Sioux Falls moving. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times.

Lane closures also will be in effect on 49th Street. In the second phase of the project, West 49th Street will be closed just west of Louise Avenue to accommodate the installation of storm drainage infrastructure. This closure likely will begin in April and last until July. While this phase of the project is underway, alternative routes could include Westport Avenue, Oxbow Avenue, Terry Avenue, or Solberg Avenue, as well as 41st Street and 57th Street.

This $9.4 million project is scheduled to be complete by mid-November. The prime contractor is D & G Concrete Construction Inc. of Sioux Falls.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes. To stay up to date about street construction in Sioux Falls, go to www.siouxfalls.org/street-construction. A great interactive map provides all the information you need.