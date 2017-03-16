Shave It for St. Baldrick’s: Annual Pizza Ranch Fundraiser for Cancer Research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- For the last eleven years, people have gone to the Sioux Falls Pizza Ranch on a special night to get their heads shaved.

Wednesday night was the annual St. Baldrick’s foundation head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research.

The smiles were plentiful as head after head was shaven clean of hair. But for most sitting in the salon chairs, the meaning of the night went beyond just a new haircut.

“I got my head shaved for my daughter,” said David Buchholz “she’s 19 now, and a little over a year ago we discovered she had bladder cancer.”

David Buchholz and his father both got the buzz in honor of Cassie.

“It was pretty stressful; finding out your daughter has cancer. It really hits close to home, really hits close to heart knowing they do have cancer, and it can hit anyone anywhere anytime.”

Cassie is now in remission. She says having cancer was tough, but on nights like tonight, where people can come together, to celebrate and support, makes the fight a little bit easier.

“It really brings to light that’s there’s worse things in the world that could happen to you, and it could be worse. It could always be worse and it just gives you the strength to keep walking forward and fighting,” she said.

As of Wednesday evening, the Sioux Falls event far raised just over $54,000 toward their $100,000 goal. You can help donate here: https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/2/2017