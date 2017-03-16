Sioux Falls Man Facing Indecent Exposure Involving A Child Charge

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls man faces two counts of indecent exposure charges one of the them involving a child after he was caught exposing himself and fondling his genitalia inside of a restaurant.

Sioux Falls Police were called to a restaurant in the area of 10th and S Fairfax Ave. at around 11 a.m. Wednesday to a report of indecent exposure. Police say a customer called police after seeing a man in a corner booth exposing himself and fondling his genitalia. The man was reportedly still fondling himself once police had arrived on scene.

Malcolm Bigbear, a 65-year-old Sioux Falls resident, was arrested for two counts of indecent exposure.

Bigbear faces an indecent exposure charge as well as an indecent exposure involving a child charge because there were children nearby in the restaurant.