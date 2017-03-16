Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls Mom’s Homemade Healing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When it comes to cosmetics and beauty products, for Marnie Scott it’s not about vanity or glamour; it’s about healing. She works out of her kitchen to make each product by hand for her line of body care products, Marnie’s Naturals.

Though it’s a lot of hard work, it’s Marnie’s clients, many of whom are new parents, who keep her motivated. She says hearing how her products have helped their babies is the most rewarding part of the job.

“I had a customer from Alaska message me and say they’ve tried four or five different creams from doctors and so she said, ‘We used your Heal Up,’ and overnight she said, ‘My baby slept through the night,'” says Marnie.

As a mother herself, she says her kids keep her inspired. Her two kids have even taken up their own interest in her products. Marnie says her daughter, Serena, likes sharing the products with her friends. They’ve even helped her come up with new products and flavors.

Though Marnie’s perfected her formulas, seven years ago they were far from perfect. She recalls the trial and error of making her very first lip balms.

“They were rock hard and I’m like, ‘That’s not good!'” says Marnie.

Even after all her success, Marie is still experimenting. She’s currently trying to come up with a new kind of mascara.

At the end of the day, Marnie says it’s all about learning and growing.