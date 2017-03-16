Tech Tip Today: Ecard

Tech Tango Today

Today’s tip is a guaranteed smile maker.

If you have a friend who has a birthday or is down on their luck, try sending them a fun and energizing Ecard. I get one every year on my birthday from a dear friend that lives 2200 miles away. I look forward to it and it always puts a smile on my face.

Here’s a quick preview of this year’s card.

There are multiple companies that do Ecards, this one is from American Greetings. They have a large variety of options that you can preview on their site

Send an Ecard for birthdays, get well, love, thank you, or any holiday. You can make anyone’s day brighter.

I’m Francie Black. For more great tips, visit techtangotoday.com