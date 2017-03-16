Trade Group: GOP Plan Could Cost South Dakotans 25K

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A trade group says that congressional Republicans’ health plan could cost thousands in South Dakota their insurance and leave the state without hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding each year.

Scott A. Duke, president and CEO of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, said Thursday that the organization anticipates roughly 25,000 people in South Dakota would likely lose health insurance by 2019 under the plan.

Duke says also that South Dakota could see annual reductions of $300 million in federal funding for Medicaid.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, a senior adviser to Gov. Dennis Daugaard, has said that state officials are analyzing the bill’s potential impacts to Medicaid.

A congressional report concluded this week that the measure would strip 24 million people of coverage in a decade.