Traffic Impacts of Louise Ave. Reconstruction

Drivers, prepare to slow down on a busy street in Sioux Falls starting Monday, March 20.

City officials say from 41st to 49th streets, Louise Avenue will be down to one lane for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound traffic until road construction is done in November. The city says drivers will have access to all businesses along Louise throughout the project. It’s a $10 million dollar road construction project to add a lane to Louise and make other improvements as well.

“We’ll also be adding LED streetlights, adaptive traffic signals and reconstructing intersections at 49th Street and Empire Place,” says City of Sioux Falls Civil Engineer Dustin Posten.

Starting in April, a section of 49th Street is scheduled to close down just west of Louise Avenue. That should last until July. The city has come up with detour routes. Drivers are encouraged to use Westport Avenue, Oxbow Avenue, Terry Avenue, Solberg Avenue, 41st Street and 57th Street during that time.