Xcel Energy Proposes The Largest-Ever South Dakota Wind Investment

Wind farm part of Upper Midwest plan for 1,550 megawatts of new wind generation

SIOUX FALLS – Xcel Energy announced new details today about its plans for one of the nation’s largest wind energy investments and the largest-ever wind farm in South Dakota.

By adding 1,550 megawatts of new wind generation in the Upper Midwest, including 600 megawatts in South Dakota, the proposal is Xcel Energy’s largest to date with seven wind farms to be built in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa, pending regulatory approval.

The nation’s No. 1 utility wind provider is continuing its low-cost renewable energy leadership, growing the company’s regional wind portfolio by 60 percent while providing enough energy to power more than 800,000 homes.

“Wind prices are at historic lows and we’re moving forward with these projects to keep bills low for our customers,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy-North Dakota. “Our customers count on us to provide reliable and affordable energy and this investment will do just that.”

The proposed 600 megawatt Crown Ridge Wind Project, developed by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, will be located in Codington, Deuel, and Grant counties. Once operational, this wind farm will produce enough cost-effective energy to power more than 300,000 homes.

Xcel Energy’s plans are projected to generate approximately $200 million in property taxes over the life of the projects, including $75 million in South Dakota, benefiting the local communities. In addition, the total number of projects are estimated to create approximately 1,500 construction jobs and about 80 full time jobs when all the wind farms are operational.

Landowner payments are expected to total more than $150 million over the life of the projects. Wind developers generally estimate about 200 temporary construction jobs and a dozen full-time jobs for a large, 200 megawatt wind farm.

All projects are subject to state, county, and local approval. If accepted, projects will be in service by 2020.